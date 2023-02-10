Chinese Spying Concerns Fuel New Calls for TikTok Ban

Opposition is growing to Chinese-owned social media phenomenon TikTok, as lawmakers in both parties and national security experts contend one of the biggest threats to the nation could already be in the hands of millions of Americans.

Numerous proposals have been floated to ban the popular video app — even before TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies for the first time before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23, a highly anticipated hearing set to cover questions about the app's security, privacy practices, and ties to the Chinese government.