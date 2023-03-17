Drugs, Spies, Cash: Top 3 Chinese Threats to US

A new House Select Committee focused on the "Strategic Competition" between the U.S. and China has conducted its first meeting – and it appears that Beijing is paying attention.
Chaired by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., the committee was derided as a "fishing expedition" by the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece. And the use of that phrase – a recognizable current American political term of art – to attempt to discredit the work of the committee is noteworthy.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin