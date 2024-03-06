×
Tags: china | pacific | u.s.

China Undermining US Position in the Pacific

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, left, attends a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 6, 2020. (AP)

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 07:15 AM EST

Most analysts warily eyeing China are focused on Beijing’s moves in relation to Taiwan or the South China Sea; however, the Chinese effort to buy influence among nearby island nations might be the more immediate threat to America’s standing in the Pacific.

For instance, a recent agreement China signed to station its police officers on the island nation of Kiribati – located 2,480 miles southwest of Hawaii – has Washington, D.C. taking notice.

John Rossomando

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 06 March 2024 07:15 AM
