China's Food Stockpiling Indicates Preparations for War

Beijing's renewed focus on stockpiling enough food to ensure it can feed its massive population of 1.4 billion people in the event of an emergency is just the latest indicator that China is gearing up for war against Taiwan, Far East experts warn.

Food security has long been an issue for China. But the nation – which is the world's largest importer of corn, soybeans, rice, wheat, and dairy products – recently has taken an even greater interest in purchasing U.S. farmland and gaining control over the food supply, raising concerns of a coming strike against the nearby democratic island nation.