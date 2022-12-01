×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | covid-19 | lockdown | pandemic | sarah boss | american expat

China's Draconian Lockdowns Are 'Complete Chaos,' American Says

Preparations for daily COVID-19 testing outside Sarah Boss' apartment complex in Shanghai. (Sarah Boss)

By    |   Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:18 AM EST

For American expat Sarah Boss, the scariest part of lockdown life in Shanghai wasn't any anxiety about running out of food or hot water — which did happen. It was the constant fear that she would be shipped off to a COVID-19 quarantine camp due to a positive test, leaving behind her beloved cats, who likely wouldn't survive without her.

"To China, you're a number," said Boss, who endured a two-month lockdown that was initially supposed to last for five days. "I feel for the citizens. They always said, 'You can at least go, we can't.' It's inhumane. It's all political. I can say that here in the U.S. I couldn't say that when I was living in China."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
For American expat Sarah Boss, the scariest part of lockdown life in Shanghai wasn't any anxiety about running out of food or hot water - which did happen.
china, covid-19, lockdown, pandemic, sarah boss, american expat
1329
2022-18-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved