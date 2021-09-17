×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: 2020 Elections | Biden Administration | Law Enforcement | capitol | jail | solitary | confinement

Jan. 6 Detentions Called 'Cruel and Unusual' Punishment

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley has been in jail for eight months since Jan. 6. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 September 2021 07:19 AM

A lawyer representing several defendants arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is sounding alarm bells over conditions he says cannot be called "anything other than cruel and unusual," as suspects who have no criminal history and who are charged in non-violent crimes are allegedly held in solitary confinement for up to 23 hours per day and denied bail.

St. Louis attorney Albert Watkins' clients are among the nearly 650 people rounded up so far for their alleged actions Jan. 6, when hundreds of protesters, who supported former President Donald Trump and who had concerns about potential voting irregularities, breached the Capitol while lawmakers were inside certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Though some defendants have been charged with serious violations such as assault or conspiracy, many are awaiting trial on charges such as knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds without authority or obstruction of an official proceeding.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A lawyer representing several defendants arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach is sounding alarm bells over conditions he says cannot be called "anything other than cruel and unusual."
capitol, jail, solitary, confinement, double standard, protest
1492
2021-19-17
Friday, 17 September 2021 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App