California Voters Turn on Democrats as Crime Soars, Education Sinks

Democrats are facing a potentially unthinkable situation: losing their stranglehold on uber-liberal California, where residents are increasingly taking off the gloves and fighting back against progressive overreach on topics from coronavirus vaccine mandates to their kids' education.
The San Francisco earthquake of 1906 may have seemed like little more than a wobble compared to the tremors emanating from the City by the Bay when voters recently ousted a trio of "woke" school board members.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin