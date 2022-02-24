California Voters Turn on Democrats as Crime Soars, Education Sinks

Democrats are facing a potentially unthinkable situation: losing their stranglehold on uber-liberal California, where residents are increasingly taking off the gloves and fighting back against progressive overreach on topics from coronavirus vaccine mandates to their kids' education.

The San Francisco earthquake of 1906 may have seemed like little more than a wobble compared to the tremors emanating from the City by the Bay when voters recently ousted a trio of "woke" school board members.