Is Bioterror the Next 9/11?

As the nation continues to struggle fully subduing the coronavirus pandemic more than a year and a half since it first hit the U.S. homeland, national security experts are warning that the battle against COVID-19 should serve as a wake-up call for just how devastating a deliberate bioterror attack could be.

Sophisticated biological weapons have existed for decades, and analysts have long viewed them as a grave threat given that they’re inexpensive to produce, easy to deliver surreptitiously, and difficult to trace.