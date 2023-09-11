×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bidenomics | u.s. | credit | inflation | rising prices | recession | hard landing

Consumer Spending, Debt Rise as Americans Struggle to 'Keep Up'

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 06:39 AM EDT

U.S. credit card debt topped $1 trillion for the first time this summer and consumer spending ticked up, but economists say frivolous purchases aren't to blame for the extra outlays of cash.

They note that even though Americans are spending more money per month, they're getting less of the same goods and services and going into debt simply to afford even basic necessities.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
U.S. credit card debt topped $1 trillion for the first time this summer and consumer spending ticked up, but economists say frivolous purchases aren't to blame for the extra outlays of cash.
bidenomics, u.s., credit, inflation, rising prices, recession, hard landing, soft
907
2023-39-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 06:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved