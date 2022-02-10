Progressives, Not GOP, Could Sink Biden Supreme Court Pick

The real battle over President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court may not be fought between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, but instead among the upper chamber’s liberal factions — with progressives striking a hardline stance that threatens to scuttle a popular potential pick.

Judge Michelle Childs, who moved to South Carolina as a teen and has been a judge in the state since 2006, is one of the early favorites to be tapped by Biden to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Somewhat remarkably, Childs has already earned high marks from both Republican senators from the Palmetto State, as well as an influential Democrat congressman.