Biden Could Wait Until Summer to Launch Reelection Campaign

The 2024 presidential pool is starting to feel like a sauna, as the campaign season heats up with three noteworthy GOP candidates and one Democrat declaring White House runs, but one name is still notable for its absence – President Joe Biden – and political analysts say the current commander-in-chief may not make an official announcement until summertime.

Biden has given every indication that he plans on running for reelection, but he has yet to make it formal in a move that experts say is likely by design.