×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | biden | presidency | favorability

Biden's First Year: President's Favorability Falls Into the Basement

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the ongoing supply chain problems in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 07:20 AM

During his campaign for the White House, President Joe Biden was portrayed by a large swath of the establishment media as a steady, experienced, and empathetic consensus-builder, an image of the decades-long Washington, D.C. fixture that a majority of Americans embraced – but, oh, what a year can do.

Now, 12 months after Biden took the oath of office, his aviators-and-ice cream charisma has mostly evaporated with the nation, as Biden’s favorability has plummeted. Dramatically.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
During his campaign for the White House, President Joe Biden was portrayed by a large swath of the establishment media as a steady, experienced, and empathetic consensus-builder, an image of the decades-long Washington, D.C. fixture that a majority of Americans embraced -...
biden, presidency, favorability
644
2022-20-24
Monday, 24 January 2022 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved