Biden's First Year: President's Favorability Falls Into the Basement

During his campaign for the White House, President Joe Biden was portrayed by a large swath of the establishment media as a steady, experienced, and empathetic consensus-builder, an image of the decades-long Washington, D.C. fixture that a majority of Americans embraced – but, oh, what a year can do.

Now, 12 months after Biden took the oath of office, his aviators-and-ice cream charisma has mostly evaporated with the nation, as Biden’s favorability has plummeted. Dramatically.