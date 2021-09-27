×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | Iran | biden | iran | jcpoa

Bolton: Biden's Bungling Coming to a Head Over Iran

President Joe Biden. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 September 2021 07:14 AM

President Joe Biden’s failures to protect U.S. national interests, evidenced most recently by his tragic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, are coming to a head over Iran.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden's failures to protect U.S. national interests, evidenced most recently by his tragic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, are coming to a head over Iran. For decades, Iran, along with North Korea, has posed the world's most serious nuclear proliferation...
biden, iran, jcpoa
1203
2021-14-27
Monday, 27 September 2021 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App