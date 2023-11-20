Should Biden Redesignate Houthi Rebels as a Terror Group?

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched numerous missile strikes against Israel, shot down a U.S. drone, and pose an increasing risk to American troops in the region – but the Biden administration has so far stood by its 2021 decision to remove the Islamist group from the U.S. list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

At the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the action, which appeared to be part of the administration's "diplomacy first" initiative that championed de-escalation and reaching out in the Middle East.