Biden's Green Energy Goals Shortsighted, Expert Says

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Biden administration Thursday in a ruling that stated the Environmental Protection Agency had exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act by trying to regulate greenhouse gases.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the 6-3 decision.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin