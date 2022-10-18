Biden Wants 'Devastating' Labor Rule Enacted Nationwide

The Biden administration's Department of Labor wants to enact a controversial California rule on a national scale in hopes of forming a more perfect union – or, rather, a whole bunch of unions.

The rule announced last week by the Labor Department would broadly follow the Golden State's AB5, which eliminated most of the state's "gig" workers, or those workers who are classified as independent contractors as opposed to employees. Gig workers earn a living as Uber and Lyft drivers, Instacart & Uber Eats deliverers, independent truckers, or freelance writers and photographers. They may do it to pick up a few extra bucks in a weakened economy, or so they can work as they choose, free from the rules and constraints of corporate America.