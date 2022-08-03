What Would Biden Administration Do If China Attacked Taiwan?

The decades-old policy of maintaining a posture of “strategic ambiguity” regarding the relationship between the United States and Taiwan is living up to its name as foreign policy experts remain confused as to exactly what the American response to a Chinese attack on the independent island nation would be.

Tensions remain high between China and the U.S. over the controversial visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to the democratic country, with Beijing threatening to “not sit idly by” and ratcheting up its military presence near the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.