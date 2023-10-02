×
Biden Policies Driving Anti-Taliban Forces Toward Russia, Iran

Ahmad Massoud, left, leader of the National Resistance Front and son of anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, visited Moscow in late August. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 08:21 AM EDT

Biden administration policies barring the U.S. government from working with anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan have forced those groups to partner with American adversaries Russia and Iran – and served to divide the anti-Taliban resistance into pro-American and anti-American factions.

There is a widespread perception among Afghans that the U.S. government at best tolerates and at worst supports the Taliban. Pro-American leaders of the exiled pre-Taliban Afghan government tell Newsmax that they believe Russia and Iran have ulterior motives behind offering aid to the groups: (1) being seen as having filled a void vacated by the U.S. and (2) further splitting the political and armed resistance to the Taliban.

Monday, 02 October 2023 08:21 AM
