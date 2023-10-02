Biden Policies Driving Anti-Taliban Forces Toward Russia, Iran

Biden administration policies barring the U.S. government from working with anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan have forced those groups to partner with American adversaries Russia and Iran – and served to divide the anti-Taliban resistance into pro-American and anti-American factions.

There is a widespread perception among Afghans that the U.S. government at best tolerates and at worst supports the Taliban. Pro-American leaders of the exiled pre-Taliban Afghan government tell Newsmax that they believe Russia and Iran have ulterior motives behind offering aid to the groups: (1) being seen as having filled a void vacated by the U.S. and (2) further splitting the political and armed resistance to the Taliban.