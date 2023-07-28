×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: app | veebs | woke | companies | brands | values | causes

New App Alerts Consumers to 'Woke' Companies, Brands

(AP)

By    |   Friday, 28 July 2023 07:26 AM EDT

Want to know the values or causes your favorite brands are backing? Now, there's an app for that.

A new app, Veebs, allows shoppers – for 99 cents a month – to find out the political leanings, if any, of a company by simply scanning the bar code of one of its products. Conservative shoppers, for instance, can now learn how "woke" a company is in seconds.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Want to know the values or causes your favorite brands are backing? Now, there's an app for that.
app, veebs, woke, companies, brands, values, causes, political leanings, products
825
2023-26-28
Friday, 28 July 2023 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved