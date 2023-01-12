March for Life Pivots to Post-Roe Battles

Though the annual anti-abortion March for Life is set to mark its 50th year when the event occurs in Washington, D.C., later this month, it's only the first time that the activists will gather in an America in which Roe v. Wade is not the law of the land.
But that doesn't mean the marchers believe their work is finished.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin