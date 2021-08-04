×
Tags: andrew cuomo | new york | governor | sexual harassment

Cuomo Won't Go – So What's Next After Assault Probe?

(Mary Altaffer/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 August 2021 07:32 AM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s days in office are likely numbered and he could face civil lawsuits and even criminal charges, experts say, after a scathing independent investigation found that he sexually harassed several women.

Cuomo on Tuesday afternoon doubled down on denying the multiple sexual harassment allegations lodged against him, calling the independent inquiry that concluded he sexually harassed current and former state government employees biased in an 85-page report of his own that was heavily padded with pictures of other public officials – including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – hugging and comforting men and women.

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 07:32 AM
