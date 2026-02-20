Amazon Captures Revenue Crown as Retail Transforms

For nearly a quarter century, Walmart proudly carried the distinction of being America's largest company by revenue, a "Fortune 1" badge that symbolized not only scale, but dominance.

That long-running streak was broken last week when it was announced that Amazon, the 31-year-old company that began as an online bookstore in Jeff Bezos' garage, surpassed 63-year-old Walmart in annual revenue, reporting $716.9 billion compared to Walmart's $713.2 billion.