Amazon Captures Revenue Crown as Retail Transforms

For nearly a quarter century, Walmart proudly carried the distinction of being America's largest company by revenue, a "Fortune 1" badge that symbolized not only scale, but dominance.
That long-running streak was broken last week when it was announced that Amazon, the 31-year-old company that began as an online bookstore in Jeff Bezos' garage, surpassed 63-year-old Walmart in annual revenue, reporting $716.9 billion compared to Walmart's $713.2 billion.
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.