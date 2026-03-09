Sovereignty Summit Signals MAGA's Global Influence

Over the decades, Washington, D.C., has played host to countless diplomatic gatherings, but the conference held at the Fairmont Hotel last week carried a unique tone and ethos.

The Alliance of Sovereign Nations summit gathered a broad coalition of political leaders, lawmakers, policy thinkers, journalists, and activists from more than 35 countries who share a conviction that the nation-state — not supranational bodies and transnational institutions — remains the cornerstone of freedom.