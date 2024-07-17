WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: al-qaida | afghanistan | emerging | taliban | joe biden | military | threat

Afghan Generals: Al-Qaida Reemerging as Global Threat

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:50 AM EDT

The global threat of al-Qaida has returned, thanks to Iranian backing and operations in Afghanistan, a report composed by a group comprised of former Afghan military and civilian officials claim.

Led by Afghan Lt. Gen. Sami Sadat and Afghan Brig. Gen. Khoshal Sadat, who have close past connections to U.S. and NATO intelligence services, the Afghanistan United Front maintains sources on the ground that provide it with continuous information.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The global threat of al-Qaida has returned, thanks to Iranian backing and operations in Afghanistan, a report composed by a group comprised of former Afghan military and civilian officials claim.
al-qaida, afghanistan, emerging, taliban, joe biden, military, threat
1189
2024-50-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 10:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved