Tags: air force | cuts | military | troops | congress | a-10 warthog | blaine holt

Air Force Personnel Cuts Could Leave Troops Vulnerable

(AP)

Monday, 26 June 2023 07:23 AM EDT

Former members of the military are slamming an Air Force plan to cut the number of elite airmen providing close air support during missions amid a move by Congress to retire the legendary A-10 "Warthog" from service, with the veterans warning that American troops and assets will be more vulnerable on the battlefield and questioning how the service will replace the "simple" but "devastating" jet.

According to Military.com, the Air Force plans to reduce the number of positions in the Tactical Air Control Party – the group that provides close air support – over the next three years by 44 percent, leaving only about 2,130 positions.

Monday, 26 June 2023 07:23 AM
