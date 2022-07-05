Afghan Resistance Hits Taliban in Kabul for First Time

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan carried out its first attack against the Taliban in Kabul on Thursday – just shy of one year since President Joe Biden's July 8 speech announcing the official date of the U.S. withdrawal from the country, beginning a frenetic two-month period during which the Taliban swept through the nation and took control.

The attack, according to numerous Arabic news reports, appears to have killed 20 fighters in the area where the Loya Jirga, a tribal council that is convening under the Taliban's auspices, is meeting in an attempt by the Taliban to grant itself legitimacy.