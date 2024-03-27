Afghan Generals: Biden Decision to Cancel Trump Troop Order Doomed Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's decision to undo Donald Trump's order to leave 2,500 U.S. special operations troops, CIA officers, and contractors in Afghanistan sealed the country's fate and its collapse in August 2021, Afghanistan's exiled top generals told Newsmax.

Democrats have blamed for the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban on former President Donald Trump's decision to enter into the Qatari-brokered Doha Agreement. The Biden administration claims that the Doha Agreement left them with little room to maneuver. The Afghan generals disagree with where the blame should be laid.