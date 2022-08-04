×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: afghanistan | al-qaida | ayman al-zawahri | taliban | biden administration

Afghan Resistance: Al-Qaida Never Left Afghanistan

Ayman al-Zawahri holds a press conference with Osama bin Laden, not seen, in Khost, Afghanistan, in 1998. (Mazhar Ali Khan/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 04 August 2022 06:46 AM EDT

A National Resistance Front of Afghanistan representative told Newsmax this week that his group knew that Ayman al-Zawahri and other al-Qaida leaders were still in Afghanistan despite Taliban and Biden administration statements to the contrary.

A drone strike in Kabul killed 71-year-old Ayman al-Zawahri, Osama bin Laden's former right-hand man and later successor as leader of the terror group, on Sunday. The strike came nearly a year after the United States pulled its troops out of Afghanistan, saying the country was no longer a haven for al-Qaida terrorists.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A National Resistance Front of Afghanistan representative told Newsmax this week that his group knew that Ayman al-Zawahri and other al-Qaida leaders were still in Afghanistan despite Taliban and Biden administration statements to the contrary.
afghanistan, al-qaida, ayman al-zawahri, taliban, biden administration
1233
2022-46-04
Thursday, 04 August 2022 06:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved