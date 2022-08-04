Afghan Resistance: Al-Qaida Never Left Afghanistan

A National Resistance Front of Afghanistan representative told Newsmax this week that his group knew that Ayman al-Zawahri and other al-Qaida leaders were still in Afghanistan despite Taliban and Biden administration statements to the contrary.
A drone strike in Kabul killed 71-year-old Ayman al-Zawahri, Osama bin Laden's former right-hand man and later successor as leader of the terror group, on Sunday. The strike came nearly a year after the United States pulled its troops out of Afghanistan, saying the country was no longer a haven for al-Qaida terrorists.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin