Afghan Resistance: Al-Qaida Never Left Afghanistan

A National Resistance Front of Afghanistan representative told Newsmax this week that his group knew that Ayman al-Zawahri and other al-Qaida leaders were still in Afghanistan despite Taliban and Biden administration statements to the contrary.

A drone strike in Kabul killed 71-year-old Ayman al-Zawahri, Osama bin Laden's former right-hand man and later successor as leader of the terror group, on Sunday. The strike came nearly a year after the United States pulled its troops out of Afghanistan, saying the country was no longer a haven for al-Qaida terrorists.