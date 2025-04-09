Troubles Mount for ActBlue Following Congressional Report on Fraud

The news keeps getting worse for ActBlue following the release of a report that said the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party made internal changes that allowed for more fraudulent donations.

Released April 2 by the House Committee on Oversight, the interim staff report claims ActBlue in the run-up to last year's presidential election twice changed its fraud-prevention standards, making them "more lenient." The changes were made even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources, according to the report.