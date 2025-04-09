Troubles Mount for ActBlue Following Congressional Report on Fraud

The news keeps getting worse for ActBlue following the release of a report that said the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party made internal changes that allowed for more fraudulent donations.
Released April 2 by the House Committee on Oversight, the interim staff report claims ActBlue in the run-up to last year's presidential election twice changed its fraud-prevention standards, making them "more lenient." The changes were made even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources, according to the report.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin