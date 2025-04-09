WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: actblue | democrats | elections | donations | fraud | investigation

Troubles Mount for ActBlue Following Congressional Report on Fraud

Monday, 14 April 2025 07:23 AM EDT

The news keeps getting worse for ActBlue following the release of a report that said the fundraising arm of the Democratic Party made internal changes that allowed for more fraudulent donations.

Released April 2 by the House Committee on Oversight, the interim staff report claims ActBlue in the run-up to last year's presidential election twice changed its fraud-prevention standards, making them "more lenient." The changes were made even though there is extensive fraud on the platform, including from foreign sources, according to the report.

Monday, 14 April 2025 07:23 AM
