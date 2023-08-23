'Presidential Leadership' Needed Against 'Extreme' Abortion Views

Pro-life advocates are hoping GOP presidential candidates don't shy away from the abortion issue during the primary and general election campaigns – even though the contenders now find themselves in uncharted territory with their positions on abortion no longer theoretical given the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

To win back the White House and elect politicians in down-ballot races who will enact pro-life measures, pro-life groups say Republicans should run on a two-pronged platform that (1) expresses the need for the love and protection of the unborn child as well as the mother and (2) attacks the radical stances that Democrats embrace, particularly late-term abortions with no limits.