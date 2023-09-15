9/11 Families Back Bill to Hold Terrorists 'Accountable'

Survivors of the 9/11 attacks and the family members of those slain are urging Congress to pass a bipartisan bill that they contend will finally hold the terrorists who were responsible for the slaughter "accountable in the courts of the United States."

A 4,000-person contingent consisting of victims of the attacks and family members of those killed or wounded signed a letter to lawmakers last week encouraging them to pass the Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, a technical update to the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, that was introduced earlier this summer with bipartisan support.