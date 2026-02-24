Winter Olympics: American Resolve or Politics on Ice?

As members of the U.S. men's hockey team jetted out of Washington after Tuesday night's State of the Union address, the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics stand as a testament to national pride amid political storms, with gold medals doubled as defiant statements against division at home and oppression abroad.

The men's squad, fresh off a thrilling overtime victory over Canada — the first U.S. gold in the event since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" — eagerly accepted President Donald Trump's invitation during a locker room call.