Tags: 2024 | presidential election | debates | joe biden | donald trump

Debates Could Be Scrapped From 2024 Presidential Cycle

An employee watches a broadcast of the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden in the shuttered indoor bar area at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 07:32 AM EDT

The public face-offs that have become a hallmark of the campaign cycle could be largely limited – or even eliminated – during the 2024 presidential election, as the two frontrunners express little desire to square off in front of a live audience.

Neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump are expected to take the debate stage ahead of their respective primaries and political analysts say they also may not debate if they both make it to the general election again.

Wednesday, 03 May 2023 07:32 AM
