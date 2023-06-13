Could 2024 'October Surprise' Be Trump Trial Verdict?

As former President Donald Trump gears up for a series of legal battles that could see him contend with indictments at the city, state, and federal levels and require him to sit in courtrooms in a variety of locales, legal experts say his latest White House bid will face immense and unique scheduling hurdles that are "almost certain" to complicate the GOP front-runner's ability to campaign.

Trump is set to appear Tuesday before a judge in a Miami courtroom to be arraigned on charges that mark his second indictment in just over two months. The latest legal action involves Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.