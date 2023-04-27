Trump Vows to Declare War on Mexican Drug Cartels

Former President Donald Trump vowed to use all of America's resources, including the military, to protect the U.S. southern border and declare war on the Mexican drug cartels.

"The drug cartels are waging war in America, and it's time that America is going to wage war," Trump told his Manchester, New Hampshire, rally, which aired live Thursday on Newsmax. "That's what we're going to do.

"We're going to wage war on the cartels.

"We're being invaded. Our country is being invaded and destroyed. I will knock out the cartels – just as we destroyed and knocked out the ISIS caliphate."

Trump also vowed to use the military resources to protect the border, up to even using it as part of a "deportation" force.

"We will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump vowed.

As for war worldwide, Trump repeated his promise he is the only 2024 presidential candidate, Democrat or Republican, who can keep the world out of nuclear war that President Joe Biden has us dangerously on the brink of.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III," Trump concluded. "I promise."

