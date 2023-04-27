×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rally | speech | donald trump | lindsey graham | progressive | new hampshire

Trump Chides Ally Sen. Graham as 'Progressive'

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 07:02 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back against his political rivals and critics, blasting President Joe Biden as "crooked" and Chris Christie as a big mouth.

He even, playfully, chided ally and endorser Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as a "progressive."

"Very interesting, Lindsey Graham, the progressive from South Carolina," Trump said in his Make America Great Again rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, which aired live Thursday on Newsmax. "No, he's a progressive, but he's got some good things too, OK?"

Graham has been one of Trump's staunchest allies, even standing up for him at Trump's South Carolina campaign leadership team launch earlier this year, saying "there are no Trump policies without Donald Trump."

Trump's chiding of Graham as a moderate came when Trump himself was telling a story about proposing trade reciprocity, imposing equal tariffs on trade with any country that imposes them on America.

"But Lindsey Graham, I said to him, 'Lindsey, you've got to go along with this,'" Trump said, delving into one of the newer campaign stories he often repeats at his rallies. "We were all set to get it done.

"'You've got to go along with this,'" Trump continued, recalling the conversation with Graham. "He said, 'so let me let me get this straight: If they charge us, we charge them the same thing?'

"He said it's not his strength – other things are his strength," Trump continued. "He said, 'So they charge us, we charge them the same thing, right?'

"'Yeah,'" Trump responded.

"'You've got my vote,'" Graham said back.

"That's so easy," Trump said.

Graham, while moderate on some issues, is not a progressive, his critics would argue, particularly abortion advocates in the Democratic Party. Graham had come under fire for suggesting a nation-wide ban on abortion, which even Republicans and Trump had rejected as too extreme to campaign on.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump playfully chided ally and endorser Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as a "progressive."
rally, speech, donald trump, lindsey graham, progressive, new hampshire
353
2023-02-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 07:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved