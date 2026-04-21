Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Time to 'Nuke the Filibuster'

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Senate filibuster rule is creating frustration in Congress and among conservative voters.

Steube said "National Report" on Tuesday that the filibuster is allowing Democrats to block conservative legislation like the SAVE America Act, which is intended to ensure voting integrity.

"We pass all these great conservative pieces of legislation in the House, and they die in the Senate because of the filibuster," he said. "And we have four moderate Republicans there, two of which aren't even going to be there next cycle, that refused to nuke the filibuster to pass what the American people want us to pass."

The Senate website describes the filibuster as "a loosely defined term for action designed to prolong debate and delay or prevent a vote on a bill, resolution, amendment, or other debatable question." A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate can override that block.

Steube blames the rule, and the Senate failing to override, for important legislation being blocked and leaving conservatives, "frustrated by the fact that we have the majority in the House Senate, in the White House, and we are not doing the things that we said that we are going to do."

Steube said he has been pushing to end the filibuster for months. He said Americans expect action.

"It's the only way that we were going to get government funding," he said. "And now we're having to go through this reconciliation process to fund DHS (Department of Homeland Security) because they [Senators] refused to nuke the filibuster. The American people want results and they have every right to be frustrated right now."

Steube said that it Democrats take control of the Senate, they'll end the filibuster in a heartbeat, "and make D.C. (District of Columbia) and Puerto Rico a state to ensure they have four new senators and put five new Justices on the Supreme Court. So to think that they're not going to do it when they get leadership I think is pretty ignorant."

Steube posted on Monday that Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota needed to get into action on the issue: "The House passed the SAVE America Act over 2 months ago. @LeaderJohnThune, nuke the filibuster and get it done! Seems pretty easy to everyone but the RINOs in the Senate…"

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