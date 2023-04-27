×
Tags: energy | drill | prices | inflation | economy | donald trump | rally

Trump: 'Dig, We Must; Drill, We Must' to Unlock Energy, Lower Inflation

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 07:25 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took questions after his Make America Great Again rally Thursday, digging at President Joe Biden's inability to even make a presidential campaign declaration live.

One of the questions centered around how to build back Biden's sagging economy that has been hit by massive spending, rampant inflation, and surge energy prices.

And Trump pointed to the latter as the worst failure of all by the Biden administration.

"Dig, we must; drill, we must," Trump told his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "We must drill."

It was the unwinding of America's unprecedented energy independence achieved under the Trump administration that has led to the economic downward spiral, forcing prices higher, inflation out of control, and interest rates rising and hardly holding it all together, according to Trump.

"When you reduce the price of energy, everything else is going to come down," Trump told his questioner at the end of the rally, where he took a handful of questions. "And when everything else comes down, what we'll be able to do is get the interest rates down.

"And we're going to get our country back, because our country, the way it's going right now, is going into a depression. We're going into a depression – like a 1929-type depression.

"And we're not going to let that happen.

"But we're going to drill. We're going to get energy down."

