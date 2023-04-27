Trump: No President 'So Crooked or Dishonest as Joe Biden'

Joking he will be retiring the nickname of "Crooked" Hillary Clinton, former President Donald Trump told a campaign rally Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, that moniker is now President Joe Biden's.

"I'm going to retire the name 'crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden because he'll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden," Trump told participants at his Make America Great Again rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"There's never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden, and the press absolutely refuses to report it — all that press back there.

"Because, frankly, they are just as crooked as he is."

Trump mocked Biden for failing to be able to stand and deliver a live campaign announcement.

"On Tuesday, Joe Biden officially announced that he will seek four more disastrous years," Trump said.

"The choice of this election is now between strength and weakness, between success or failure, between safety or anarchy, between peace or conflict, and prosperity or catastrophe," Trump continued at the indoor rally. "We are living in a catastrophe.

"With your vote on Nov. 5, 2024, we're going to crush Joe Biden

"And the White House, that gorgeous, beautiful White House, we have to take it back. We're going to beat him at the ballot box, so we're going to settle our unfinished business.

"As I promised you and as you know, from the beginning, I fought to protect and defend New Hampshire's beloved First in the Nation primary and you've got it," Trump began. "You've got it.

"And next year we're going to make history together when we win New Hampshire primary for the third straight time. We've had a lot of success here today."

Trump hailed the endorsement of more than 50 New Hampshire lawmakers.

"These are endorsements," he said, pausing among them. "How good is this?"

Trump also said he was take questions after the speech, while mocking Biden's having been seen with cards listing the questions the complicit media would be asking him.

"They never did that with me in the White House, I can tell you," Trump joked.

Trump blasted Biden and contrasted their administration's policies and success versus failures.

"Joe Biden cares only about enriching his own family, I care about enriching your family and you," Trump told his crowd. "A Biden Victory will be bad for you, good for China, and truly great for these globalists. We've got a lot of globalists.

"A Trump victory will be bad for the globalist, the RINOs, the communists, the Marxist, but it will be great for the hard-working people of New Hampshire."

The pro-Trump crowd was cat-calling him, saying 'We love you," prompting a response.

"And I love you, too: That's why I'm doing this," Trump said. "I had a nice life. I had a nice life. I didn't have to go before grand juries.

"Every time I fly over a state, if I fly over a state that happens to be Democrat-run, they send me a subpoena to go before a grand jury," he joked about Biden's weaponization against the political opposition. "These people are sick. They're weaponizing that stuff."

Trump issued his famed warned, oft-repeated at his rally.

"But in the end, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I'm just standing in their way," Trump said. "I'm just standing. I will always stand in their way.

"But we can't let that happen, because that's going to a lower level even than what happened in 2020."

He added a rebuke of George Soros-funding prosecutors elected in Democrat-run cities.

"I've got more DAs and local people, people nobody ever heard of: 'We want the president in to testify,'" Trump said.

"On what? I have nothing to do with it. But we want them in any way to testify. Maybe he'll make a mistake. Maybe I'll do something.

"It's a disgrace. What's happening with our country is a disgrace, and it's a laughing stock all over the world.

"As the endless witch-hunts and persecutions reveal, our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them."

"It's a disgrace – unequal justice," he said.

The attacks from local prosecutors "persecuting conservatives," Trump lamented, came as crime is raging in the streets and endangering the lives of law-abiding Americans.

"These Democrat-run cities are going to hell," Trump said. "The whole world is watching. But these polices are incredible.

"The people that run our country are stupid people," he added, denouncing the soft-on-crime, open-border Biden administration that is also allowing threats around the world to erupt on the verge of a potential nuclear war.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III," Trump concluded. "I promise."

