Rep. Griffith to Newsmax: Virginia Redistricting Is 'Just Terrible'

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., told Newsmax that voters in Virginia are facing a redistricting plan he described as "terrible."

Griffith told Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation" on Tuesday: "It doesn't matter whether you're a Democrat or Republican or an independent. The maps are bad for Virginia and they're bad for the constituents that we represent."

Democrats currently hold six of Virginia's 11 House seats, but the new map would give them an edge in all but one.

Redistricting typically occurs at the end of each ⁠decade to reflect population changes recorded in the U.S. Census. State lawmakers have historically used that process to draw districts that are more favorable to their party, a strategy known as partisan gerrymandering.

Griffith said Virginia's process for determining congressional district boundaries is managed in a nonpartisan fashion, so this vote could override the current structure.

"Virginia voted overwhelmingly to have a nonpartisan process, and this will undo that process," he said. "That's why they have to have a vote. It's a constitutional issue in Virginia. They want to change the Constitution, and we want to vote no to change that Constitution."

He said early turnout appears strong. "We're feeling pretty good. We've got our folks energized. The turnout here in Woodville is big. We're hoping that it'll be big all across all the rural parts of Virginia and all the people who realize these maps are just terrible."

Even after Virginia's vote, the national redistricting fight is not over. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a special session next week to consider redrawing the state's map.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to issue a decision in the coming months that could permit Republicans in Southern states to target additional Democratic ‌seats.

President Donald Trump posted a message Tuesday morning directed at Virginia voters, saying, "VIRGINIA, VOTE 'NO' TO SAVE YOUR COUNTRY!"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com