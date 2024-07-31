Trump Mocks Stories of Him Manhandling Secret Service in Limo

Former President Donald Trump went scorched earth on the "fake" articles that have circulated about his time in office during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

Trump said in a campaign rally speech which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform, that "all these stories are fake," including one that featured him manhandling a Secret Service agent in the Beast — the limo used to transport presidents, the name of which was released in congressional testimony.

Trump mocked the story of a former White House staffer who claimed he "wanted to grab a big strong Secret Service agent around the neck."

He detailed an alleged back and forth between he and the Secret Service agent, as alleged by this unnamed staffer, that included him grabbing an agent by the neck.

"Think of this, think of this. I'm in the car, I say, 'fellas, I'd love to go down to the Capitol,' " Trump said, referring to the allegation that he was upset on Jan. 6, 2021, and demanding the Secret Service take him to the Capitol.

"This one person had me getting extremely upset. I don't get upset when somebody smart says, 'Sir, you probably better not,' and nothing was happening," he said, before outlining the narrative that was woven about his reaction.

"And I grabbed him around the neck. And I begin to twist and turn and he [the Secret Service agent] was in tremendous pain because of the power of Trump. Tremendous pain," Trump said. "And then I went back to the White House and started throwing hamburgers at the wall," Trump said of a story that "this person" wrote.

Trump said the Secret Service was asked about the alleged incident, which they said never transpired.

"They found it was all bull****. It was all made up," he said, acknowledging that most people reading such a tale would realize it was fiction.

"It was all made up stuff. These people are sick. They deleted everything because the stories turned out to be false," he said. "These are really bad people. These are crooked people."

He said the same thing is happening now with Vice President Kamala Harris' record that "they're trying to delete."

But, he said, not so fast.

"The internet is wonderful. We have every single copy of every single article."

