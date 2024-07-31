Trump Trolls Harris: 'We Didn't Need a Star'

Former President Donald Trump trolled Vice President Kamala Harris in opening remarks at a Wednesday night rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, saying "we didn't need a star" to pack the New Holland Arena.

Trump said over 20,000 who wanted to attend couldn’t get into the rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"We didn't need anybody to get the people here. We didn't need a star. We didn't need some entertainer to fill it up," Trump said, referencing Harris' rally last night in Atlanta where rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a VIP guest appearance.

Trump said as soon as Harris went on stage, "six minutes in," everyone was leaving.

"They were pouring out," he said. "We don't need that. We've got our star. You know who the star is? All of you people are the star."

Trump said he was thrilled to be back in the beautiful commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with "thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots."

It was his first return to the swing said following the assassination attempt on his life in Butler earlier this month.

Trump's rally comes with just 97 days to go until Election Day.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!