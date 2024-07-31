In Return to Pa., Trump Hails Rally Shooting Victims

In his return to Pennsylvania for the first time since his attempted assassination July 13, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the spectator who was killed and the two others seriously wounded by the gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Before holding a brief moment of silence at a rally in Harrisburg for Corey Comperatore, 50, a former fire chief shot dead at the rally, Trump recalled Comperatore’s last act, which was to throw himself over his wife and daughters to shield them from the shots fired by Crooks.

"Corey is a hero to all of us," Trump said at the rally, which was broadcast live in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

There is also a GoFundMe for Comperatore’s family and the other victims of the shooting, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, Trump said, adding that it has raised approximately $6 million. According to the GoFundMe page as of Wednesday night, the total was at more than $6.5 million.

"He was a great man, he was a brave man ... he saw what was happening and he jumped on top and he got hit," Trump said of Comperatore. "We will never forget Corey or his beautiful family."

