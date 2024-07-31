Trump: 'Unlike Harris, I Can't Be Bought'

Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night that unlike his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, he cannot be bought.

"I cannot be bought. I cannot be controlled. I have no interest in that," he told the audience gathered in the New Holland Arena.

"The radical left party bosses have installed a puppet candidate to only fight for themselves ... Kamala Harris got zero votes. ... She's totally scripted, owned, and control by the donors and the power brokers who created her campaign and rip off our government and make millions and millions of dollars," he said, in his first return to the swing state following an assassination attempt on his life in Butler earlier this month.

"I didn't need the money. I told a lot of guys I like — and some I don't like, very rich people — that I just can't do that," he said in a campaign rally speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "My only loyalty is to you, the people."

Trump said everything about Harris' rollout has been "phony and fake."

"Don't forget, four weeks ago she was considered the worst: not smart, terrible, the worst vice president in history ... and all of a sudden she's the new Margaret Thatcher."

He referenced former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's filmed endorsement of Harris as another example of the "phony" campaign rollout.

"Oh, I'm so surprised. It's on speakerphone. They have four cameras out front. Was that the phoniest phone call you've ever seen?" he asked the audience.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!