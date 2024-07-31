WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | harris | biden | records

Trump: 'Kamala, Let's Go, Challenge Accepted'

By    |   Wednesday, 31 July 2024 08:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said "challenge accepted" in response to Vice President Kamala Harris' invitation to compare records.

"This is one of the worst records anywhere," Trump told rallygoers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in a campaign rally speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Well, Kamala, let's go. Challenge accepted. Are you ready? Let's compare our records, point by point," he told the packed New Holland arena.

Trump said the "weird thing" is two weeks ago he was talking about President Joe Biden's record.

"I didn't even know her name. Nobody did. I heard she was a rotten border czar. Her only job was the border and she never went there," he said.

Trump said Harris has since had a "transformation," thanks to a "very corrupt" press.

"She did a transformation. The press is very corrupt. They gave her a transformation like Houdini ... but don't worry. She's going to fall," he said.

Trump said it isn't about Harris or Biden directly, but about their policies.

"They're the same and they're horrible," he said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Wednesday, 31 July 2024 08:01 PM
