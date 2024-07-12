Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: We Must Know Who Is Running Country

With exception of those passing through the halls of the White House, few know who is running the United States, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Friday.

"We need to know who is running the country," Walberg told "American Agenda" on Friday.

Walberg's appearance came a day after House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., suggested to Newsmax that at least three White House staffers might have been making decisions for President Joe Biden.

"When we know the world is blowing up around us, and when world leaders are remaining very cautious about what they consider for the United States involvement in the future, and it's all because of a presidential leadership that just doesn't seem to be there," Walberg said. "And that goes down again to the policies. And so, yes, I think an Oversight Committee chair ought to be doing this to say, Listen, it is our responsibility as Congress to have all of the information about the leadership of this country — who is actually doing it.

"And in this case, there's some concerns that it isn't the president that was elected in the last presidential race, but some other entity or group of people who are doing that. And now we're finding out whether they've allowed this to happen, to try to get them out of the race or not. It is happening, and there ought to be great concern."

Comer said Thursday that three people — Anthony Bernal, first lady Jill Biden's top aide; deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini; and senior adviser Ashley Williams — have been pulling the strings for quite some time in the White House while covering for Biden.

