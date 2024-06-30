Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Debate Showed Biden Not Running Country

President Joe Biden's debate performance was a "clear indicator" that he is "not the one running this country," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think what's most important about the debate on Thursday is President [Donald] Trump was clear and concise and laying out not only what he had done, his first term as president, but what he plans to do in his second term as president, where Joe Biden couldn't even explain as to what's happening currently in the state of our country," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

He added that it's a "great question" to wonder who is running the country, but what should put fear in the minds of the American people is that the debate was watched worldwide.

"Our foreign adversaries, the people who want to cause damage and harm to the United States of America and our democracy, they were watching as well," said D'Esposito. "When you look at the United States right now, it is clear that our commander in chief is weak and in turn makes our country look weak."

Biden has also come under fire for his statement denying any U.S. troops have died under his watch, while not mentioning the 13 service members who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan under his watch, and D'Esposito said he thinks that comment "was a little bit of both" Biden lying and forgetting it happened.

"I think that he's trying to create this narrative," said the congressman. "I think we've seen that throughout his tenure as president of the United States, where he and his administration, and especially those who speak on his behalf, have done their best to create this false narrative of where our country is."

That is the "same old" from Biden and his handlers, D'Esposito added.

"They try to peddle these lies in hopes that the American people catch on," he said. "What's sad is that there are many people who look at Joe Biden and listen to Joe Biden, and they are hook, line, and sinker about everything that he says, whether it's complete nonsense or not."

D'Esposito, a former New York City police detective, also commented Sunday about a Venezuelan immigrant arrested in the shootings of two police officers who has claimed that gangs from his country are smuggling weapons into the city.

"I know that we heard from the chief of detectives just late last week who stated that they have intelligence that the Venezuelan gangs are putting out recruitment videos, trying to gain more into their ranks," he said. "The NYPD is doing the best that they can with the resources that they have, from the police commissioner to the chief of department on down to those in the street, they are doing everything that they can to keep this crime crisis in check."

New York City must also stop being a sanctuary city location he said.

"Mayor [Eric] Adams said it best, that this migrant issue will destroy the city of New York," said Esposito. "The damage that's been done by allowing this many people into the county is going to be years and years of damage that we're continuing to see."

