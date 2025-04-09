Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: I Don't Trust Senate on Budget

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday he will vote against adopting the Senate’s budget bill.

Ogles is one of about dozen conservative House Republicans who oppose the party’s budget blueprint despite being strong overall supporters of President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning, Trump again urged Congress to pass “one big, beautiful” reconciliation bill that includes federal spending and tax cuts.

The Senate approved a budget framework over the weekend. Ogles said he simply doesn’t trust the upper chamber.

“They need to put forward a framework that we can look at, that we can talk about, that we can negotiate,” Ogles told “Newsline.” “I support the president, and I support what the president wants to do. But at the end of the day, I think the Senate will fail us, which why we have to have this tough conversation.”

Ogles said the House of Representatives is about delivering the best outcome for Americans.

“We’re holding the line for the president so we can achieve his goals as we go forward,” Ogles said. “The House is willing to do the hard work. We put forward a plan that will cut $1.5 trillion. What did the Senate do? Four billion [dollars]. That proposal is not serious. It’s a joke. It’s offensive to the American people.”

The Tennessee congressman said all he wants is for the Senate to lay out a plan.

“Lay out a framework that we can see, that we can discuss so that we can move this forward,” Ogles said. “The ball is in their court because we’ve done our part in the House.”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com