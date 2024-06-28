Jason Miller to Newsmax: 'Who's Running the Country?'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's shaky debate performance has left him wondering who is really at the helm of the executive branch of the federal government.

"That's a great question, who's running the country?" Miller said during an appearance on "Newsline." "I certainly hope it's not [Vice President] Kamala Harris. I don't know if she's the most competent person that's left in that building [the White House], but also, too, who controls the nuclear codes right now?

"If you are [Russian President Vladimir] Putin or [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] or the [Iranian] Ayatollah or these radicals and Hamas, any of our adversaries anywhere around the globe, and you saw that terrible performance from Joe Biden last night, you're licking your chops and saying, 'You know what? We better get moving on our devious plans, because when President Trump is back, he's going to put an end to all of this. But now is our time to strike.' "

Miller continued to outline his concerns.

"I'm worried," he said. "We still have 55 ISIS terrorists running around the United States. Joe Biden took a week of vacation last week and went to some log cabin in the middle of the woods to go and study for a debate that he completely bombed while ISIS terrorists were running around the country. That is disgraceful."

Biden's uneven debate performance sent some Democrats into panic mode before the event had even concluded, while Republican rival Trump hammered him with a string of attacks.

The two oldest presidential candidates ever went back and forth on abortion, immigration, the economy, and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as they each sought to prove their fitness for office and shake up the polls.

During the CNN-hosted forum, Trump said Biden had failed to secure the southern border and allowed scores of criminals to cross into the United States.

"I call it Biden migrant crime," he said.

Biden replied, "Once again, he's exaggerating, he's lying."

