Rep. Comer to Newsmax: WH Aides Part of 'Biggest Cover-up' in History

Three senior White House aides who were subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee have "been a part of what I think is one of the biggest cover-ups in our nation's history," including Watergate, with President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, chair James Comer said Thursday on Newsmax.

The Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the three employees — first lady Jill Biden's top aide, Anthony Bernal; deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini; and senior adviser Ashley Williams — "are the three people that have been pulling the strings for quite some time in the White House" while covering for Biden.

"I think it could be a bigger cover-up than Watergate because have these three no-name employees, have they been operating a shadow government?" said Comer. "Have they been privy to classified information? Do they have a national security clearance, have they been ordering the cabinet secretaries to do various job duties?"

In addition, the aides have been "trying to cover up the fact that Joe Biden hasn't been mentally or physically able to perform the job of president, much less to run for an additional four-year term," Comer said.

"What we're seeing, even in the mainstream media now, is that Joe Biden's been sick a long time, and people have known it within his administration. ... They have shielded the president from the press," Comer said. "They've shielded members of Congress from meeting with the president."

Comer said his committee has "delivered the truth to the American people" during the investigation into allegations of criminal activity against Biden and his family.

"We put it in writing. We've got the evidence," Comer said. "We have a credible investigation that we will turn over to the next attorney general."

Attorney General Merrick Garland, he added, "isn't going to do anything" because "he's a part of the cover-up."

"He is a significant character, in all the Biden cover-ups, whether it's the financial crimes or whether it's the cover-up of his depleted health, Merrick Garland is a significant part of the government," said Comer. "Hopefully in a Trump administration, he has an attorney general that's interested in this, and they're not going to have to investigate anything. We're going to hand this to them, with a bow on it. This is an investigation that has been conducted with the highest level of credibility."

Comer added that he has had conversations with the Trump team, and he is confident that they are "serious about holding people accountable."

"The deep state needs to be disrupted," Comer said. "Going back to the 51 former intelligence officials who lied to the American people when they knew that the [Hunter Biden] laptop was legitimate, saying it was Russian disinformation, they've never been held accountable.

"They still have national security clearances. I think the next president is serious about holding people accountable, putting new people in key positions, and restoring confidence."

